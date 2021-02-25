SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have arrested a man in connection with three recent burglaries in which several bicycles were stolen from victims’ garages.

Officers said the suspect is connected to a December 13 burglary on the 1600 block of Lyon Street, a New Year’s Day burglary on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue and a burglary on the 1600 block of Bay Street on January 30.

Police said a total of five bicycles were stolen.

Investigators with the department’s burglary unit determined the incidents were connected and identified one of the suspects in all three burglaries.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Alberto Cauich, at a residence on the 400 block of Jones Street on February 9. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Cauich has been charged with three counts of first degree burglary and three counts of grand theft of personal property.

Cauich is being held at the San Francisco County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.

Surveillance videos obtained by police showed multiple suspects in the December 13 and January 30 burglaries. Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text at “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.