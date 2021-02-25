OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting early Wednesday evening that endangered dozens of children at an East Bay park.

According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Concordia Park on the 2900 block of 64th Avenue in Oakland, not far from Mills College.

At the time of the incident, there were dozens of children in the park participating in a youth football practice. Arriving Oakland police officers found a male gunshot victim who was not an Oakland resident. An off-duty firefighter who happened to be at the scene administered life-saving measures, but the victim unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Oakland Police Homicide Investigators arrived and began to investigate the circumstances surrounding the apparent homicide. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Community members and area residents cooperated with the investigation, providing crucial information including video that helped officers identify the suspect authorities believe was responsible for the fatal shooting.

Police said that individual later turned themselves in at the San Leandro Police Department. No information was provided regarding the identity of the homicide suspect.

The fact that the brazen act of deadly violence happened in the presence of so many children led recently appointed Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong to issue a statement about the crime.

“As a community member and parent this is one of my biggest fears,” Armstrong said in the press release. “This brazen daytime shooting put dozens of youth, their parents, loved ones, and surrounding community members in jeopardy. My plea is the same as I asked in my swearing in as Chief, our community and our City must come together and stand with the members of OPD as we all work towards ending violence in Oakland.”

Authorities noted that Oakland city officials are working with local agencies to provide grief counselors to the youth football team affected by the shooting.

Police said that this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case can contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.