MILLBRAE (BCN/CBS SF) — Two platforms at BART’s Millbrae station were temporarily out of service Friday morning due to emergency repairs to equipment.

BART officials sent out an alert about 10:30 a.m. that platforms 1 and 3 were out of service. All trains are departing from platform 2.

The shuttle train schedule to San Francisco International Airport has been adjusted and will be departing at :08 and :38 each hour to coordinate with the scheduled departures of Richmond trains.

No estimated time for completion of the platform repairs was available.

