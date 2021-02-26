MILLBRAE (BCN/CBS SF) — Two platforms at BART’s Millbrae station were temporarily out of service Friday morning due to emergency repairs to equipment.

BART officials sent out an alert about 10:30 a.m. that platforms 1 and 3 were out of service. All trains are departing from platform 2.

Crews are making wayside equipment fixes to Platforms 1 & 3 at Millbrae Station. (BART only) All trains depart from Platform 2. Millbrae-SFO train times have slightly and temporarily been adjusted to allow Richmond-Milbrae trains to arrive and depart on Platform 2.

The shuttle train schedule to San Francisco International Airport has been adjusted and will be departing at :08 and :38 each hour to coordinate with the scheduled departures of Richmond trains.

No estimated time for completion of the platform repairs was available.

