BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Multi-team competitions may resume for youth and adult recreational sports in Alameda County and the City of Berkeley, after weeks of being benched due to COVID-19.

The Alameda County Health Care Service Agency issued a statement on Friday, saying local officials could allow school and community programs, private clubs and leagues and adult sports teams to resume as long as they meet California’s updated Outdoor and Indoor Youth and Recreational Adult Sports requirements. No approval is necessary as long as the teams meet the state’s latest COVID-19 guidelines.

The new protocols took effet on Friday, and cover such requirements as masks, testing and social distancing as well as limitations on spectators and observers.

“In addition, Alameda County and City of Berkeley health officials strongly recommend that organizers of multi-team competitions limit the number of teams participating to no more than 5 teams,” said the statement.

According to state guidelines, teams or participants may only compete with counties bordering Alameda County, which includes, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, San Joaquin, Santa Clara and Stanislaus.

The new guidelines do not apply to college or professional sports.

The state has set up a COVID hotline for those needing more information: 1-833-422-4255. For questions for local county officials, email safelearning@acgov.org or eoschools@cityof berkeley.info.