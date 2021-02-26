COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The discovery of a decomposed body near the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 interchange on Friday morning prompted an investigation by California Highway Patrol officers

Officials learned of a possible death just after 10 a.m. near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Augusta Street.

Responding officers found the body of a man on a highway embankment, according to CHP officer Marc Andrews.

The city’s medical examiner is working to find the man’s identity.

Andrews said so far, investigators don’t suspect foul play.

