SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The discovery of a decomposed body near the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 interchange on Friday morning prompted an investigation by California Highway Patrol officers
Officials learned of a possible death just after 10 a.m. near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Augusta Street.READ MORE: COVID: FDA Panel OKs Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine; California Expects 1.1M Doses In 3 Weeks
Responding officers found the body of a man on a highway embankment, according to CHP officer Marc Andrews.READ MORE: Oakland Man Arrested Following Fremont Sideshow, Car Impounded
The city’s medical examiner is working to find the man’s identity.
Andrews said so far, investigators don’t suspect foul play.MORE NEWS: COVID Learning: San Mateo Community Colleges To Remain Under Mostly Distance Learning Through Fall 2021
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.