LOS ALTOS HILLS (BCN) — Santa Clara County deputies on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a child pornography case.
William Nurge, 58, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession and distribution of child pornography.READ MORE: Puppy Stolen From Vehicle In San Francisco; Suspect Refuses To Cooperate
On Thursday, a search warrant was served at an address on Winton Way in Los Altos Hills by U.S. Marshals and deputies from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force.
Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child pornography was being downloaded and distributed via a messaging application, deputies said.READ MORE: Bay Area COVID-19 Roundup: Crimes Linked To Lockdown-Violating Underground Gatherings; Santa Clara Relaxes Outdoor Gathering Rules
After further investigation, Nurge was taken into custody and arrested.
MORE NEWS: Lockdown-Violating Underground Gatherings Investigated Over Recent Spate of San Jose Shootings
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.