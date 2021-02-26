FREMONT (CBS SF) — An Oakland man who police say participated in a sideshow “takeover” of an intersection in Fremont last month has been arrested and his car impounded.

Fremont police said 23-year-old Jesus Hernandez was arrested February 9 after investigating him following the sideshow activity and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

Hernandez was arrested on several misdemeanor charges related to the alleged reckless driving and his car was impounded for 30 days. He is also being investigated for his alleged role in several other sideshow incidents in the area over the last year, police said.

Fremont police said investigators are seeking warrants against a number of suspects involved in sideshows in the city, including drivers and spectators.

“Over the last year, we have experienced a growing trend in illegal sideshow activity moving closer to our neighborhoods. We remain committed to combatting this activity, but the large numbers of participants quickly overwhelm our smaller and mid-size police agencies” said Police Chief Kimberly Petersen in a prepared statement. “We have been very successful in utilizing video evidence to identify participants and this case is another example of our officer’s dedication to this problem.”

Police urged anyone with information about sideshow activity to contact the department’s Traffic Unit at (510) 790-6760 or email trafficunit@fremont.gov. Anonymous tips can be texted to 888777 or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.