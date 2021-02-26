OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Mayor of Oakland Libby Schaaf addressed the alarming spike in homicides during an interview Friday, saying the brazen shooting of a man in front of his own children and dozens of other kids during a youth football practice earlier this week was “beyond the pale.”

Schaaf spoke to KPIX reporter Anne Makovec in a Zoom interview Friday morning.

The city has seen a major rise in fatal shootings since the beginning of the year, with 24 homicides reported since January 1st. The current rate is five times higher than the number reported just last year through February 26th.

Oakland police said the shooting Schaaf was referring to happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Concordia Park on the 2900 block of 64th Avenue in Oakland, not far from Mills College.

At the time of the incident, there were dozens of children in the park participating in a youth football practice. Arriving officers found a male gunshot victim who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

“This is gut wrenching. For that many children to witness one of their own peers’ fathers — who is there in support of his children, watching a football practice — to lose his life in broad daylight, in a park, in one of these sacred public spaces, that is beyond the pale,” said Schaaf when asked about the rise in deadly street violence.

Schaaf noted that the suspect was arrested — he turned himself in at a San Leandro police station after the shooting — and would be charged soon.

“We are just wrapping our arms around these young people,” said Schaaf. “They need counseling. They need therapy. No one of any age should have to witness someone being shot, but certainly not children that young.”

She also said she is in “constant communication” with both the police department and the city’s Department of Violence Prevention regarding the rise in violent crime. She noted that cities across the country are experiencing a spike in violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is some nexus to COVID, not necessarily the disease itself, but its impacts.” said Schaaf. “But these shootings and homicides are really unprecedented for Oakland. We’ve now had our 24th homicide after just last night. Heartbreaking after we made so much progress. National recognition [where] Oakland is cited in books and articles as being one of the most successful efforts to cut violence in half and keep it there for years. And this year has just undone all of that effort.”

Oakland has also been dealing with an increase in assaults on Asian Americans, with an increasing number of attacks being caught on camera like a man who was seen shoving a 91-year-old man to the pavement earlier this month and a more recent purse snatching that showed the victim being dragged by a car.