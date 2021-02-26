SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Witnesses who apparently tried to disrupt an auto burglary in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District, were reportedly met with gunfire by the alleged burglar Friday.

The incident happened on the 600 block of Ashbury at around 12:30 p.m. San Francisco police said officers who responded to a call of gunshots arrived and met with a witness who said that a suspect exited a vehicle that pulled up to a parked vehicle broke into it.

People then approached the suspect and a gunshot rang out, police said. The suspect and the suspect vehicle fled the area and there were no reports of injuries.

It was the latest incident involving auto burgaries that have plagued areas of the city. So far this year, SFPD crime data shows that in the two districts that cover Golden Gate Park, the Park and Richmond Districts, burglaries increased a whopping 222%, robberies are up 74%, and car thefts jumped 31%, compared with the same period last year.

Larceny thefts, which include smash-and-grabs and shoplifting, are down 44%, presumably because there have been fewer tourists parking their cars in the city during the pandemic, and many stores have been closed due, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the latest incident is asked to contact the police at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.