CBS San Francisco Staff Report

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the surge in new coronavirus cases beginning to ease and demand for vaccination growing, the information you need to know is coming fast and furious. Here’s a roundup of the COVID stories we’ve published over the last 24 hours.

NBA To Investigate Claims From Warrior Jeremy Lin Of Being Called ‘Coronavirus’ On Court

SAN FRANCISCO — NBA veteran Jeremy Lin, who is attempting to resurrect his career by playing with the Golden State Warriors G League team, has taken to social media complaining that he has been called ‘coronavirus’ on court. The NBA said it will be launching an investigation into the claims. The G League is playing in a bubble in Orlando with no fans allowed at the game. Lin, an Asian-American Bay Area native who starred at Harvard and played for several NBA teams and the Beijing Ducks last season, currently is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 assists a game for Santa Cruz. Read More

Supreme Court Orders Santa Clara County To Allow Indoor Church Services

SAN JOSE — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday has ordered Santa Clara County to allow indoor church services to resume pending an appeal. A federal appeals court had earlier this month allowed the county to ban indoor services while the issue makes its way through the courts. Early Friday evening, the high court decided that those services should be allowed to happen until the case is resolved. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to permit the South Bay church to hold services Sunday morning despite local public health orders. Read More

San Francisco To Allow Youth Sports With Safety Protocols In Place

SAN FRANCISCO — Following the lead of other Bay Area counties and the state, San Francisco health officials late Friday greenlighted the restart of youth sports, but with COVID-19 precautions put in place. However, officials also warned that their approval is contingent on San Francisco moving into the Red Tier next week. Based on analysis of San Francisco’s current health indicators, the city will meet the state’s Red Tier criteria on Tuesday, March 2. Under the order, prep sports competition will be limited to 25-player teams unless a larger roster is required to properly compete in a sport. Competition is currently limited to teams within San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo counties. Read More

Youth, Adult Multi-Team Sports Can Resume In Alameda Co., Berkeley

BERKELEY — Multi-team competitions may resume for youth and adult recreational sports in Alameda County and the City of Berkeley, after weeks of being benched due to COVID-19. The Alameda County Health Care Service Agency issued a statement on Friday, saying local officials could allow school and community programs, private clubs and leagues and adult sports teams to resume as long as they meet California’s updated Outdoor and Indoor Youth and Recreational Adult Sports requirements. No approval is necessary as long as the teams meet the state’s latest COVID-19 guidelines. Read More

COVID Vaccine May Create ‘Terminator’-Type Antibody Response In People Who Have Had Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO –New questions are being raised about whether or not people who have had COVID-19 need two doses of the coronavirus vaccines. CBS Denver Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida addressed it during his weekly question & answer session on CBSN Denver. “At this point the advice remains the same,” he said, referring to the vaccines which require two doses. “It’s going to be two vaccinations even if you have had COVID in the past. We just don’t know how strong and how long your immune response is from illness.” Hnida did point to new research released in the past two weeks with a number of studies focused on the immune response to the vaccine in people who have already had COVID. Read More

Bay Area Health Expert Hails Potential of Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine in Pandemic Battle

SAN JOSE — A new milestone in the fight against the pandemic came Friday when the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended the approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency authorization. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a news conference on earlier in the day that the state is expected to receive 380,300 doses of the new vaccine next week. His announcement came as vaccine supply shortage continues to be an issue. The final approval for the vaccine could come as soon as this weekend. University of California San Francisco professor of epidemiology George Rutherford said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be in the arms of Americans as early as Monday. Read More

Movie Theaters Open Doors In Red-Tier San Mateo, Marin Counties

REDWOOD CITY — After San Mateo and Marin counties re-entered the state’s COVID-19 Red Tier this week, indoor dining and movie night have made a comeback, with the reopening of some theaters on Friday. The Cinemark Movie theater chain opened megaplexes in Redwood City, San Bruno and San Rafael that had been shuttered since mid-November. Under the state’s Red Tier, movie theaters and indoor dining capacity are allowed at up to 25% capacity. Read More

FDA Panel OKs Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine; California Expects 1.1M Doses In 3 Weeks

SACRAMENTO — California expects to start administering the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week and to receive more than 1.1 million of the single-dose shots in the next three weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. The vaccine, still in the final federal approval process, has fewer handling restrictions than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now being used. Those vaccines require two doses to be fully effective and must be stored at extremely low temperatures. CBS News reported Friday that the vaccine should receive its emergency use authorization possibly as soon as Saturday. Read More

San Mateo Community Colleges To Remain Under Mostly Distance Learning Through 2021

SAN MATEO COUNTY — Officials with the San Mateo Community College District voted this week to continue mostly under distance learning through the end of 2021, with hopes of reopening in-person learning next year. On Wednesday, the district’s Board of Trustees ratified the decision to hold most classes online and conduct most student services remotely during the Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 semesters. Limited in-person instruction will take place for courses in the healthcare, emergency services and transportation fields, along with courses to fulfill licensing requirements in training first responders and healthcare workers. Read More

Santa Clara County Opens 2nd Large Vaccination Site In Hard-Hit East San Jose

SAN JOSE — For the second time in a week, Santa Clara County health officials opened a large COVID-19 vaccination site in East San Jose, as the county continues to increase vaccine access in hard-hit communities. The site that opened Friday is located at Valley Health Center East Valley on McKee Road, across the street from Regional Medical Center. Officials said the site would have the capacity to vaccinate a few hundred people per day. On Tuesday, county officials opened another large vaccination site in the area at Emmanuel Baptist Church on North White Road, which has the capacity to offer 500 vaccinations per day. East San Jose, in particular zip code 95127, has one of the highest infection rates in the county, with about 1 in 10 residents having contracted COVID-19. Read More

Santa Cruz Health Officials Say COVID Case Drop Continues; Red Tier Likely In March

SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz County health leaders say things are looking up for the county in terms of COVID-19. Case rates, hospitalizations and deaths are down, while vaccinations continue to increase, County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said on Thursday. With the metrics looking better, Newel said the county could even move into the state’s less-restrictive red tier by next week, which would allow indoor dining and movie theaters to resume operations at 25 percent capacity, gyms reopen at 10 percent capacity and K-5 schools to welcome students back to campus. Read More