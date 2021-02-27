SACRAMENTO (CBS) — A Sacramento-based business is getting a lot of attention after successfully moving a San Francisco Victorian mansion last weekend.

Cameron Scott is in the spotlight after driving the truck that carried the 139-year-old Victorian “Englander House” seven blocks along the streets of San Francisco last Sunday.

“One of my dreams was to move a building through San Francisco,” Scott said. “It was amazing just seeing all the people coming out.”

The 27-year-old told CBS Sacramento there’s a lot of pressure being the one behind the wheel.

“Before you take the first pull, you’re always going back through your head: ‘Did I do this? Are the blocks out of the way of the tires?’ You know, everything running through your head, what could happen next,” Scott explained.

It’s nothing new for his family-owned company, Scott Heavy Movers. The Sacramento-based business has been around since 1959 and they’re known for moving massive objects like buildings and bridges.

“It’s crazy because this happens every single day, the only difference between this one and a normal one is because we were in San Francisco,” he said.

In the Sacramento area, Scott Heavy Movers is currently working on a FEMA-funded project to raise homes out of the floodplain.

“We probably did six or eight in the last year and that’s great because it’s really helping out a lot of people,” Scott said.

The move cost the owner more than $400,000. Moving Victorians in the city was common during the redevelopment of the 1960s but it became more difficult over time so Englander House is the first San Francisco Victorian to be moved since 1974.

For the Scott family, it’s a sense of pride knowing their work is helping save history.

“If not, this building would have been demolished, which is a terrible thing to think of because it is a beautiful building inside and out,” Scott said. “Knowing that we moved it is a great feeling.”