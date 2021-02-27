ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Three men were in custody Saturday after an Antioch police pursuit ended in a crash and the seizure of two firearms.

Antioch police said the incident began on Friday morning with 911 calls reporting a traffic collision at West 10th and G Streets. Callers reported one of the involved vehicle occupants was seen in possession of a firearm.

Arriving officers learned from bystanders that the armed individual had gotten into a gold Chrysler 300.

They spotted the vehicle fleeing the scene. With police in pursuit, the vehicle eventually got onto Highway 4 westbound. The Chrysler exited at Somersville Road, ran a red light and collided with another vehicle exiting eastbound Highway 4.

Police said that two occupants in the Chrysler remained at the scene while one fled on foot and was captured a time later hiding in the rear of a business.

Officers found two firearms including an assault weapon, a ski mask, wig and different license plates in the vehicle.

The plates on the Chrysler had been switched. All three suspects in the Chrysler were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The motorist who was hit by their vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

APD investigators were determining the Chrysler’s involvement in other potential crimes.

They asked residents to please check their cameras in the areas of G Street, West 10th Street, and D Street. If you have any information on this incident, please call our Dispatch Center at (925) 778-2441. You can also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH.