COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Oakland Fire Department, Oakland news

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Denny Street in East Oakland has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. and “destroyed a shed and three commercial trailers and burned a large pile of rail ties,” before it was put out around noon.

READ MORE: California Tax Revenues Soar as Rich Get Richer Despite Pandemic

Union Pacific trains running through the area were stopped for a time.

MORE NEWS: Four Arrested, Guns Seized During San Jose Saturday Night Sideshow Crackdown

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed