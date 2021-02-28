OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Denny Street in East Oakland has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation, the Oakland Fire Department said.
Union Pacific trains running through the area were stopped for a time.
700 Block Douglas Ave
Engines 20, 29, 26, Truck 7, Battalion 3, Fire Investigator on scene. RV, multiple trailers, and shed on fire. @UnionPacific trains shut down until clear to resume.
Unfortunately, the first due fire station to this area (Station 27), is browned out today. pic.twitter.com/ghwonhJ63T
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) February 28, 2021
