LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire ignited inside an abandoned business building in Livermore early Monday morning, erupting into flames and towering plume of smoke.
The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department said its crews responded to a call in a commercial fire on the 2000 block of Railroad Ave. at around 6:37 a.m.
On arrival, firefighters found a boarded-up commercial building fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was declared bringing a total of ten fire engines and trucks to the scene and around 35 firefighters including crews from the Alameda County Fire Department.
After an initial survey to ensure that no one was trapped inside the building, firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack using large hose lines and aerial ladders.
The fire was brought under control after about an hour. No injuries were reported.
The building suffered a roof collapse during the fire and is believed to be a total loss.