OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A shooting over the weekend in Oakland led to the arrest of seven people and the recovery of multiple firearms, police said Monday.

Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 6:35 p.m. Saturday along the 2900 block of Capp St., just south of Interstate Highway 580 and east of Fruitvale Ave. A ShotSpotter activation detected multiple shots near the location and officers working in the area witnessed a number of vehicles struck by gunfire, police said.

Several armed individuals believed to be involved in the shooting fled the area, and police began a search using tactical vehicles and a police helicopter, along with drones from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an extensive search, officers took seven people into custody on the 1100 block of 60th Ave. in the Lockwood Gardens neighborhood just north of the Coliseum, police said. Seven firearms were also recovered, including high-powered rifles and ammunition.

Oakland police acknowledged the assistance of members of the public who came forward to report the shooting and were supportive of officers on the scene.

The investigation remained open and anyone with additional information about the shooting was urged to contact Oakland police.