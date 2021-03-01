SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Seven people were hurt in a large house fire in San Francisco’s Outer Mission District Monday, authorities said.
The San Francisco Fire Department reported the fire just after 11 a.m. at a home on Lawrence Ave. between Mission St. and Huron Ave.
All seven victims were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, the fire department said.
There was no immediate word on what started the fire.