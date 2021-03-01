MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — While public Schools in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose remain in distance learning, Marin County is accelerating its reopenings even for high schools.

Tamalpais High school is one of several that will welcome back students and teachers for in-person learning this week.

Marin County is one of 2 in the Bay Area that have entered the Red Tier, as more schools reopen, without all staff being vaccinated.

Outdoor tents have been set up for more space as thousands of high school students return to the classroom.

Some 90% of schools in Marin County will be open for in-person learning in the days ahead.

“I’m just excited to be back as things start to get back to normal,” said Beyllah Oliveras.

“At some point we need to recognize teachers are being asked to take a risk,” said Morgan Agnew, a teacher at Terra Linda High School in San Rafael. “Everyone who’s going into the building is being asked to take a risk, and we need to acknowledge that and not act like it’s 100% safe.”

According to the Marin County Department of Education, some schools have been open for in-person instruction for 106 days so far. That’s equivalent to more than 1.1 million “student days”.

There have been zero suspected cases of in-school transmission from student to adult, while there are two from adult to student suspected cases.

“That sounds like a lot, but you have to keep in mind, most of that is elementary school and that doesn’t necessarily apply at the high school level where our students are basically physiologically adults, with the judgement of teenagers,” said Agnew.

“We’re gonna have a small class but I think it will be better than staying at home and a better opportunity to learn too,” said Redwood High School student Ashley Martin.

If a teacher has health issues, that educator has options to not return to class.

“If that teacher has a note from their medical professional that says this person cannot be in a classroom in front of students then there’s no conversation,” Agnew said. “The district is legally required to accommodate them the same as they would for any other medical need. They’re required to make reasonable accommodation.”

By the second week of March, all 17 high schools in the Tamalpais Union, San Rafael, Novato, and Shoreline districts will reopen for some in-person learning.

Marin school officials say 25% of staff have been offered vaccines so far. The goal is to fully vaccinate teachers by April, with vaccine superpods starting this week at Marin County Fairgrounds.