SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Rosa schools officials say they have obtained an additional 1,500 doses of the COVID vaccine for their employees, which will allow the district to vaccinate staff before it reopens in-person K-6 elementary schools on April 1.

That reopening date had been put in jeopardy, after a vaccination shortage caused the Sonoma County Office of Education to announce it would temporarily close its vaccination clinic during the first week of March.

An announcement Sunday from Santa Rosa City Schools said district officials worked with State Sen. Mike McGuire to obtain the additional vaccination doses.

Santa Rosa Superintendent Diann Kitamura thanked McGuire and the governor for their efforts.

“This wouldn’t have happened without them,” she said.

District workers will receive a code to secure their vaccination appointment on the State’s MyTurn.Ca.Gov vaccination appointment website. From there, educators will be matched with available vaccination appointments in the North Bay, Oakland Coliseum or Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Santa Rosa City Schools is the largest school district in Sonoma County, serving 16,000 students in 24 schools.