ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Fire crews were at the scene of a one-alarm house fire in Alameda Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire on the 2800 block of Central Avenue was first reported to the Alameda Fire Department shortly before 1 p.m., fire officials said.

Chopper 5 video from the scene showed a Victorian home at the corner of Central Avenue and Grove Street fully involved. A portion of the roof to the rear of the home appeared to have collapsed.

Alameda house fire (CBS)

The Oakland Fire Department provided mutual aid as Alameda crews tackled the house fire.

Alameda police have closed Central Avenue between Mound Street and Versaille Avenue due to the fire response.

There were no additional details available. CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.