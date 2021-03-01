ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Fire crews were at the scene of a one-alarm house fire in Alameda Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire on the 2800 block of Central Avenue was first reported to the Alameda Fire Department shortly before 1 p.m., fire officials said.

Chopper 5 video from the scene showed a Victorian home at the corner of Central Avenue and Grove Street fully involved. A portion of the roof to the rear of the home appeared to have collapsed.

The Oakland Fire Department provided mutual aid as Alameda crews tackled the house fire.

We have a full 1st alarm assignment in @alamedacityfire assisting with a #workingfire #alameda #oakland

Engines 13, 4, 2, Truck 2, Battalion 4 on scene and Engines 29 & 16 covering Alameda Fire stations. pic.twitter.com/UrsSaxkwQy — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 1, 2021

Alameda police have closed Central Avenue between Mound Street and Versaille Avenue due to the fire response.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️

Traffic on Central Avenue, between Mound Street & Versaille Avenue, is currently being redirected due to a fire. Please use alternative routes to allow crews to work. Thank you. — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) March 1, 2021

There were no additional details available. CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.