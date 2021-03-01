FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont released additional information Monday in connection with a pursuit of juveniles suspected to a home invasion robbery last month, which included an exchange of gunfire between the officers and suspects.

According to a video statement by Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen, the incident began around 4:45 p.m. on February 9 near Cushing and Auto Mall Parkway, when Officer Andrew Dennis spotted the teens in a stolen BMW.

Video released by the department showed officers pursing the vehicle northbound on Cushing and westbound on Stevenson Boulevard when they reached a dead end, with the suspects fleeing on foot.

Petersen said Dennis and Officer Jeffrey Carter pursued the suspects, with one suspect opening fire on the officers with a rifle “multiple times”. The officers returned fire with their handguns.

Police said one suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male from East Palo Alto, surrendered immediately. A second suspect, identified as a 17-year-old from Hayward, surrendered about 20 minutes later.

Nearly three hours later, additional suspects were found in a field. The third suspect, identified as a 14-year-old male from East Palo Alto complied.

A fourth suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male from East Palo Alto, continued to hide and did not listen to multiple commands to surrender and a K-9 was brought in, according to Petersen. The suspect continued to run away and a less lethal ammunition round was used to detain him, police said. After being treated at a local hospital, the suspect was booked into juvenile hall later that night.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers also recovered three firearms in the area, which included an AR-15, Glock handgun and a .22 caliber Mossberg 715P rifle.

“We are shocked to be dealing with violent individuals of such a young age who are armed in this way and willing to shoot at police,” Petersen said.

According to Petersen, the suspects are connected to a home invasion robbery that took place at the Good Night Inn on Cushing Parkway shortly before the pursuit.

The chief said the victim was in a room with a female companion when three armed suspects entered the room and told him to hide in the bathroom. When the victim came out, the companion, his cellphone and the keys to his car were gone.

Police found the victim’s vehicle the next day and conducted an enforcement stop near Mission Boulevard and Decoto Road in Hayward. Four occupants were detained, and a fifth suspect, identified as a 16-year-old from Hayward was arrested. A search yielded the victim’s cellphone, police said.

All five suspects have been booked into juvenile hall. The 17-year-old has also been charged with attempted murder of two police officers, assault with a firearm on two police officers and 1st degree residential robbery and personal use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The four remaining suspects have been charged with home invasion robbery. Police said the 16-year-old male and 15-year-old face additional charges of personal use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old was also charged felony evading. The 16-year-old female suspect faces an additional charge of possession of stolen property.

Police said additional video evidence is being withheld since the investigation is ongoing.