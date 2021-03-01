CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man was found shot to death on a street in Concord early Monday morning, police said.
Concord police said dispatchers received a call just after midnight Monday about a person down in the roadway near the Heritage Square Shopping Center on the 1100 block of Concord Ave.
Responding officers found a 26-year-old man who apparently had been killed by multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses described a dark-colored SUV that may have been involved, police said.
There were no further details provided. Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call Concord Police Detective Loercher at (925) 603-5922 or the anonymous tip-line at (925) 603-5836, referencing case #21-02004.