CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A body discovered at crash scene in Niles Canyon has been identified as that of Atharva Chinchwadkar, a Fremont man who was reported missing a week earlier, authorities said Monday.
The Fremont Police Department had been searching for Chinchwadkar since his family reported him missing. He was last seen on the evening of Feb. 21 by his parents when he left his residence to get dog food and didn't return.
The 19-year-old was a student at UC Santa Cruz and the search took place along possible routes back to the campus. Chinchwadkar was driving a dark grey 2010 Toyota Camry 4 door sedan, plate #6JVD754.
On February 27, the California Highway Patrol informed Fremont police that they had responded to a report of a single vehicle accident scene discovered in Niles Canyon.
A body was recovered at the scene and the Alameda County Coroner has confirmed that it was that of Chinchwadkar.
The collision is being investigated by CHP.