PETALUMA (BCN) – Police booked a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Sonoma County Jail after a wild chase on Lakeville Street in Petaluma Sunday night. The suspect was identified as Traci T. Traci, a 40-year-old Bodega Bay resident.

At 5:29 p.m. Sunday, police received a call that a gray Toyota truck, last seen entering the Taco Bell parking lot on East Washington at Lakeville Street, had been driven erratically and had nearly collided with other vehicles, police said.

An officer arrived on scene and saw the truck exit the Taco Bell lot and head east on Lakeville, where the truck was heading into oncoming traffic and had crossed the double yellow lines several times, police said. The officer attempted to stop the truck at the intersection of Lakeville and Lindberg Lane, but the driver continued eastbound.

Just before Baywood Drive, the Toyota driver made a sudden illegal U-turn and drove westbound on Lakeville, nearly colliding with vehicles trying to enter northbound U.S. Highway 101, police said. Near the Highway 101 southbound on-ramp, the driver made another illegal U-turn, and then attempted to pass stopped vehicles on the left-hand side.

A motorist attempted to pin the suspect vehicle into the center road barrier, leading to a minor collision, but the suspect continued eastbound on Lakeville at speeds between 60 and 70 miles per hour, police said.

The suspect turned into Marina Drive and drove to the rear of a business, where she parked and fled on foot. Police officers quickly apprehended the suspect, Traci, who was taken into custody.

The motorist who had attempt to block the suspect vehicle told police they saw the driver consume pills and food while driving, police said.

Traci was transported by ambulance to Petaluma Valley Hospital, and after being medically cleared, she was transported to Sonoma County Jail where she was booked for DUI and evading and delaying/obstructing the police.

Police said Traci is also a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that took place west of Petaluma just before this incident.

Police also noted that they encourage citizens to report crimes they witness, but that citizens should not interfere, as it could lead to injury or property damage to themselves or someone else.

If anyone witnessed this incident or the collision, please contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.