ORINDA (CBS SF) — Two suspects forced their way into an Orinda home Sunday afternoon, confronting a resident at gunpoint, ransacking the residence and stealing valuables.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said Orinda police officers responded to a report of a home invasion robbery at around 2:53 p.m. at a residence on Don Gabriel Way.

The victim told officer he was confronted by the two men, one of whom was armed. They stole valuables and then fled. The victim was not injured.

Police launched a search for the suspects using a helicopter, drone and police K-9 but were not able to locate them.

An investigation by the sheriff’s department is ongoing.

The suspects are described as two Black males — one wearing a green florescent construction vest, black colored hoodie jacket w/red stripe, black pants and white shoes. The other was dressed in a baby-blue colored hoodie jacket, black pants, and black and white shoes.

The vehicle they were driving was a silver colored Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with any information on the incident or may have home surveillance video is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.