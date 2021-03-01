SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak in San Francisco prompted an evacuation from a building in the city’s College Hill neighborhood near Bernal Heights before the leak was capped, authorities said Monday.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the gas leak happened just before 10 a.m. on Richland Ave. near San Jose Ave. and residents of a residential building had been evacuated as a precaution.
PG&E said a third-party construction crew not affiliated with PG&E struck a one-inch gas line. Crews were able to cap the leak at around 11:25 a.m. and were working to repair the line, PG&E said.
There were no injuries reported.