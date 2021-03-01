SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County is trying to make it easier and faster for educators to get vaccinated amid increasingly loud calls for schools to reopen.

“As soon as we can do it safely, I can’t wait to see them,” said Steven Teleky, a music teacher at San Jose’s Orchard Middle School.

Teleky was one of the first educators to take advantage of a newly-created vaccination site at the county fairgrounds for teachers on Monday. The site was formerly designated for first responders and is still staffed by firefighters who administer the vaccine.

Teleky says the vaccine represents a return to normalcy and hopefully a return to classroom after a year of online instruction.

“Teaching is not only my career, it’s my whole lifestyle. I’m a part of the whole community,” he said. “Seeing the kids everyday keeps me going. I can’t wait to see them in-person. But that’s what we’re all about. We want to teach in person.

The county says the site is currently averaging 500 shots per day but could expand to two-thousand if the supply of the vaccine increases.

The county Board of Education is reaching out to schools and teachers to make appointments at the vaccination site available.

The teacher vaccination site began a soft launch on Monday, making appointments available to teachers like David Yannone, a special education teacher.

“I have students who would absolutely benefit from having at least a little bit more time in the classroom,” said Yannone. “Even if it could be just one day a week.”