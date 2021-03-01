SANTA ROSA (BCN) – A traffic stop in Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon led to the arrest of a suspect who was in possession of two unregistered firearms, a handgun and AR-15 style assault rifle, as well as more than 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, a Santa Rosa police officer witnessed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a red light before making a right turn. The officer followed the vehicle, which was quickly weaving in and out of heavy traffic, police said.

The officer was able to stop the vehicle as it entered a motel parking lot in the 3000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, and the officer recognized the driver as Anthony Zapata, a 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident, police said.

During the traffic-violation investigation, the officer learned Zapata was on searchable probation and had five outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said.

The officer searched Zapata’s vehicle and found a backpack that contained numerous illegal items, police said. He found a loaded 9mm “ghost gun,” or an unregistered and non-serialized firearm, with a 30-round magazine loaded with five 9mm bullets. He also found pouches containing small plastic baggies and a canister designed to look like a camera lens that contained about 53.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

After the officer learned Zapata was staying in the motel, police searched Zapata’s room, where they found more contraband, including about 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine and an AR-15 style assault rifle, also a “ghost gun,” police said.

Zapata was arrested and taken to Sonoma County Jail, where he was booked for his five outstanding arrest warrants as well as three new narcotics charges and six new weapons charges.

