SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting at a playground in the Bayview District that injured a 36-year-old woman early Sunday evening, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported at 5:21 p.m. in the 900 block of Gilman Avenue.READ MORE: 7 Companies Barred From San Francisco City Contracts In Wake Of Public Works Scandal
Three suspects approached the victim at the playground and one opened fire, striking the woman in the hand. The suspects then fled, and the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.READ MORE: Man Found Shot Dead On Street In Concord
No detailed descriptions were immediately available for the three male suspects, who remain at large.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: COVID: Newsom Hammers Out Back To School Deal With State Lawmakers
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.