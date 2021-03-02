MILLBRAE (CBS SF/BCN) — A man died after being struck in Millbrae Monday night by a driver who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the pedestrian was walking shortly before 9:45 p.m. outside a crosswalk in the 100 block of El Camino Real when he was struck by a Honda driven by Carina Fuentes Chavez, 29.

The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, and his name has not yet been released.

Deputies said Chavez displayed signs of alcohol intoxication and they put her through sobriety tests, then arrested her on suspicion of two felonies, driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, and booked her into Maguire Correctional Facility.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the anonymous tip line of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (800) 547-2700.