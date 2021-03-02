SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Krispy Kreme doughnuts in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, the city’s only Krispy Kreme shop, closed its doors Friday, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

The newspaper, who broke the news of the closure Friday, confirmed the story with the representatives of the national company at its base in North Carolina.

“Unfortunately, yes, we have had to close this location,” the representative said in an online message to the SF Business Times. “It’s multiple factors of which declining tourism since we opened three years ago and the pandemic are a part. We’re sad about it.”

The doughnut shop, which opened in December of 2017, was located next to the In-And-Out Burger on Jefferson St. The restaurant is one of many businesses forced to close due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Krispy Kreme location stayed open just a few more days, it could’ve taken advantage of the city’s move to the Red Tier of COVID-19 restrictions, which allows indoor dining.

Krispy Kreme still has other locations in the Bay Area, including Daly City, Concord and Fremont.