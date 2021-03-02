SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Clara County joined two other Bay Area counties now in the Red Tier of California’s system of measuring risk of COVID infection.

Santa Clara joins Napa and San Francisco counties on Tuesday in moving from the most restrictive Purple Tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating the risk of COVID-19 transmission has gone from “widespread” to “substantial” based on their coronavirus case and test positivity rates.

At an afternoon press conference in San Jose Tuesday, county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said effective Wednesday, the county was now fully aligned with the state’s plan.

“This is a significant change for us, as we have traditionally kept local rules in place – some more strict, some less strict – than the state’s rules,” said Cody. “But we are now adjusting our approach to enable us to focus 100% of our energy on what we know is our clear path out of this epidemic, and that is vaccination.”

Four other counties across the state moved into the red tier Tuesday, reducing the number of purple tier counties in California to 40.

Whereas most business sectors were required to operate outdoors or remain closed under purple tier restrictions, the tier changes will allow the three counties to resume indoor operations at 10-25 percent capacities for businesses like gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums.

At a news conference in Palo Alto Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said 12 more counties were likely to also move into the Red Tier beginning next week.

Cody cautioned residents the county’s movement into the Red Tier should not be an excuse to forego safety measures since there is still a substantial risk of infection.

“Just because the state’s framework may allow an activity, it does not mean that it is safe,” said Cody. “For example, it is especially risky for someone who is older or who has chronic health conditions and who’s not yet received a vaccine to be indoors, particularly in an indoor setting where not everyone is wearing a mask.”

Cody urged residents to stick to the principles of keeping each other safe.

“Number one, go outdoors. Outdoors always safer than indoors where there is plenty of natural ventilation. Number two, keep your mask on whether you’re indoors or outdoors, and whether you’re required to or not. Keep your mask on. Three, keep your distance from others who you don’t live with, and finally, get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” she said.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.