MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Several lanes of Highway 101 near Highway 85 in Mountain View are closed Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency on an overpass, police said.
Officers were called to the overpass on Old Middlefield Way shortly after 9 a.m. A tweet from Mountain View police said that crisis negotiators from their department and the CHP, along with the county's mobile crisis response team are on scene.
“We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully,” police said.
As of 10:35 a.m., all northbound lanes of 101 are blocked, while only two lanes of southbound 101 are open past the Rengstorff Avenue exit.
No additional details were immediately available.
Drivers were being asked to use Highways 85 or Interstate 280 as alternates.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.