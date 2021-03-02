OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland are investigating a Tuesday car break-in of a rental vehicle that resulted in the theft of items owned by out-of-state law enforcement, including an FBI agent.

According to the FBI, at around noon Tuesday, an unoccupied rental vehicle being used by a pair of out-of-state law enforcement officials — a police officer and the above mentioned agent — was broken into in the area of near 21st and Telegraph in Oakland.

The vehicle was a blue Nissan Versa with Nevada license plates. Authorities said that “law enforcement protective equipment” as well as personal items were stolen. Authorities did not say specifically what kind of equipment was stolen.

The FBI is working with the Oakland Police Department to locate and recover the stolen items including the government property that was taken.

The theft is the second recent break-in of a vehicle associated with an FBI agent. On February 20 in Lafayette, a smash-and-grab burglary led to the theft of an FBI agent’s gun and badge.

Investigators said a .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol was among the items stolen.

Witnesses said the FBI agent and his family were eating at American Kitchen in Lafayette when two thieves drove into the La Fiesta parking lot, just feet away from the restaurant, and broke into the agent’s rental car.

Federal authorities said surveillance video captured suspect Marvin Raul Guerra smashing the rear passenger window of the car and grabbing a black bag belonging to the agent, before entering a getaway car, which was determined to be a white Honda Accord. The two suspects involved were eventually arrested.

Federal authorities said the getaway driver admitted the pair broke into other cars that weekend and threw the contents out of the car when they realized what was inside.

So far, those missing items haven’t been found. The suspects face a maximum of 10 years in prison if found guilty.