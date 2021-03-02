SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two San Jose men have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling ‘ghost guns’, including a fully automatic machine gun, out of storage facilities to known South Bay felons.

Detectives said Tuesday that 34-year-old Daniel Woods and 23-year-old Praxedo Gacrama were being held in Santa Clara County jail on variety of illegal weapons charges.

Woods, who is a convicted felon, was also taken in custody for another gun trafficking case in which he is charged with conspiring to traffic firearms from Arizona to California.

The arrests came in a joint investigation between police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office that began months ago.

“This investigation sought to expose a gun trafficking network, gun manufacturers, gun purchasers, and ultimately shooters,” investigators said in a news release. “This recent investigation is a shining example of how collaboration can lead to important arrests.”

The investigation ultimately identified Woods and Gacrama as suspects involved in an operation that was building and selling firearms to known gun offenders in San Jose.

Detective were also able to identify associated storage facilities being used by the suspects to build unregistered ‘ghost guns’ and ammunition.

On February 19, detectives arrested Woods and Gacrama. During the execution of search warrants at various locations in Santa Clara County, officers seized seven handguns and one AR-15 rifle.

Officers also located narcotics and evidence of other sales. Also located in the storage units were gun manufacturing tools and firearm parts.

“Illegally possessed firearms continue to be a problem in our communities,” said Acting Police Chief Dave Tindall. “Guns seized by our department were up 49% in 2020, with many of these being ‘ghost guns’.