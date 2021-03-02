SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly hijacked a VTA transit bus and drove it for about two miles in Santa Clara Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area of Scott Boulevard and Space Park Drive around 7:50 a.m. after the bus driver pulled over to report a disturbance with the suspect, who was a passenger on board.

While the driver was making a call to 911, deputies said the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat. The driver got back onto the bus, which led to a physical struggle with the suspect.

Another passenger on the bus escaped before the suspect stole the vehicle. Deputies said there was an additional passenger on board.

The suspect allegedly drove the bus about two miles and ran multiple stop signs. Deputies said the bus stopped in the area of Monroe and Fremont streets, due to a mechanical malfunction caused by the suspect not knowing how to operate the bus properly.

Santa Clara police officers arrested the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Jonathan Clemson, after he tried to flee the scene on foot.

The passenger on board suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Clemson has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges, including carjacking, auto theft, kidnapping, false imprisonment and interfering with bus operations.

According to jail records, Clemson is expected to appear in court on Thursday.