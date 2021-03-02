SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A man arrested last month for armed robbery in San Francisco is now the suspect in a series of armed robberies in the city, at times using an electric scooter during the crimes, police said Tuesday.

San Francisco resident Necho Goins, 26 was arrested last month in the city’s Tenderloin District following the attempted armed robbery of a hardware store on the 2000 block of Market St.

At the time of the arrest, Goins was also wanted in connection with the robbery of a diamond ring from a pawnshop in October.

On Tuesday, San Francisco police said investigators have determined that Goins committed eight other armed robberies and thefts prior to his arrest on Feb. 18.

Police alleged the following timeline:

On January 7, Goins entered a sports supply store on the 500 block of Octavia Street with a scooter and stated that he was looking to purchase a new scooter. After an employee showed him a new scooter and stepped away for a moment, Goins left the store with the new scooter and left the original.

On January 15, Goins grabbed several purses on display in a store on the 100 block of Post St. An employee tried to stop Goins but was only able to recover two of the purses and Goins fled the scene on an electric scooter.

On February 3, Goins rode a scooter into a pharmacy on the 400 block of Powell Street and tried to steal items. After an employee confronted him, Goins threw the merchandise at the employee and brandished a handgun, leaving the store on the scooter.

On February 3, Goins rode a scooter into an electronics store on the 500 block of Hayes St., brandished a handgun, and took laptops from the store display, fleeing on the scooter.

On February 5, Goins went into a mobile phone store on the 200 block of Turk Street with a scooter and demanded money from the store’s cash register while brandishing a handgun at a worker. The employee complied and Goins fled on the scooter.

On February 6, Goins again went into a sports supply store on the 500 block of Octavia Street and began removing security cables from the store’s electric scooters. When a worker tried to stop him, Goins brandished a handgun and fled the scene on the stolen scooter.

On February 11 Goins went into a mobile phone store on the 2800 block of Mission Street and brandished a handgun at an employee. The worker handed over cash from the register and Goins fled on a scooter.

On February 15 Goins entered a video game store on the 2600 block of Mission Street with a scooter, approached a worker, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The worker opened the register and Goins took the cash, fleeing on the scooter.

The allegations resulted in Goins being booked for multiple additional charges of robbery, grand theft, and attempted robbery.

Previously, Goins was being held without bail following his February arrest on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a burglary tool among other offenses. At the time of his arrest, officers allegedly found a replica gun in his waistband and a collapsible baton in his pants pocket.