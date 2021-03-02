SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Access to one of San Francisco’s best views is up for a vote Tuesday night as the SFMTA discusses permanent changes for Twin Peaks Boulevard, which has been mostly closed to vehicles since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Twin Peaks has been off limits to vehicles just about a year. Soon, they will be allowed to return, with restrictions.

Folks from around the world come to see the sweeping views. Except for a few hours in the evening, the gates leading up to Twin Peaks have been locked since last spring, with the only way to come up is by foot of bike.

“What we recommend is closing the Burnett Avenue gate at all times but also opening the Portola Drive gate 24/7,” said SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato.

The proposal is a compromise that creates a safe pedestrian bike walkway separated from vehicles. People had to walk on the dirt shoulder before this idea came along.

Nikoly Litavr drove up for lunch but only got as far as the gate Tuesday.

“I think it would be a good recreational activity for people to be open at least for some extent to the public,” he said.

Some walkers agreed that limited vehicles should be allowed back up.

“There’s probably reasons that it would be nice for people to be able to get up there by car,” said Kyra Teigan, who visited on foot. “Like, I know my Grandma wouldn’t be able to walk all the way up there and it would be nice for her to get that view sometimes.”

Neighbors have complained that on weekends with the gate closed, cars line the streets and are easy prey for thieves. Curbs are littered with glass from all the break-ins.