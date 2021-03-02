SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Francisco Unified School District and a local education advocacy group came together recently to raise $250,000 to help families pay for basic needs such as rent, groceries, clothes and school supplies.

The school district and the group San Francisco Education Fund aim to support 1,000 SFUSD families who are below the poverty line, eligible for free and reduced lunch or meet any other metric indicating financial struggle, giving them money they can spend on anything they need.

“We know that many families have been hit hard by this pandemic and are in dire need of any assistance our community can offer. Our extended SFUSD community of staff, parents and partnering agencies care deeply about student learning and student well-being. This partnership with the Ed Fund is one of many ways we can come together during this challenging time,” said Gentle Blythe, deputy superintendent for strategic partnerships and communications at SFUSD.

The drive accepts donations online, where each donor has the choice to send their money to families at a specific school, or to donate generally to families who qualify for relief.

The funds will be distributed on a rolling basis monthly and will prioritize schools with high numbers of families who need assistance. The SFUSD and SFEF will nominate families to receive the assistance, and then contact the families who are chosen.

Donations can be made through the SFEF at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/prIB0Q.

