SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — California is helping Marin County in its efforts to protect Stinson Beach from rising ocean levels, which county officials said could rise up to 10 feet by 2100.
The Marin County Community Development Agency announced Monday it will receive a grant of nearly $400,000 from the state to create a plan to combat storm floods and erosion. The funding is part of $8 million in Proposition 68 funds recently announced.
The project is the start of a long-term plan to address critical infrastructure, natural resources and risks, county officials said.
The nearly $700,000 project will begin in May and continue through June 2024. County officials anticipate an additional grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fully fund the project.
