FREMONT (CBS SF) — One person was injured in a shooting in Fremont on Wednesday morning, and the subsequent investigation has led officers to surround a home in a different part of the city, according to police.

The shooting was reported on the 5700 block of Lemke Pl., and several people have been detained in the incident, the Fremont Police Department said.

Officers also surrounded a home on the 43000 block of Ellsworth St. in Fremont’s Mission San Jose neighborhood. The home and surrounding area were secure and there was no threat in the immediate area, police said. No lockdown was issued.

SWAT officers were on scene awaiting a signed search warrant, police said.

The shooting was not believed to be related to another shooting on Tuesday. No one was injured in the Tuesday shooting that happened on the 4100 block of Broadmoor Ct. at about 4:40 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.