PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A woman and a man were being sought after being caught on camera using stolen credit cards at businesses in Petaluma, police said Wednesday.
The suspects, a white woman and a white man who appear to be in their late’s 30s or early 40s, were recorded on security camera last week making illegal purchases on Feb. 25 from 3 – 5:50 p.m. at Staples, Panda Express, Smoke Depot, and Friedman’s Home Improvement store.
Cameras showed the pair leaving the businesses on bicycles. The woman has brown hair and was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, while the man appeared heavy-set, balding, with salt-and-pepper hair and wearing a grey T-shirt, grey jeans and brown work boots.
Petaluma police asked members of the community if they recognize or have any information about the suspects to call the department at 707-778-4372.