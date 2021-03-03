COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Credit Card Theft, Petaluma, Petaluma Police Department

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A woman and a man were being sought after being caught on camera using stolen credit cards at businesses in Petaluma, police said Wednesday.

The suspects, a white woman and a white man who appear to be in their late’s 30s or early 40s, were recorded on security camera last week making illegal purchases on Feb. 25 from 3 – 5:50 p.m. at Staples, Panda Express, Smoke Depot, and Friedman’s Home Improvement store.

Petaluma credit cards theft suspects (Petaluma Police Dept.)

Cameras showed the pair leaving the businesses on bicycles. The woman has brown hair and was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, while the man appeared heavy-set, balding, with salt-and-pepper hair and wearing a grey T-shirt, grey jeans and brown work boots.

Petaluma police asked members of the community if they recognize or have any information about the suspects to call the department at 707-778-4372.