SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed confidence that some fans could return to the state’s Major League Baseball stadiums possibly as soon as Opening Day in April.

Newsom revealed that the state is in “advanced conversations” with the league at a briefing in Long Beach on Wednesday.

“We’re working on the final details, but we’ve working very closely with Major League Baseball and others across the spectrum, working with local health officers and we will be updating those as well,” the governor said.

Newsom cited the state’s improved COVID-19 numbers as a reason for his optimism about resuming in-person attendance. Last season, which was shortened due to the pandemic, was played without fans and cardboard cutouts of fans took their place.

“Look we’re at 2.2% positivity right now. Hospitalizations have dropped 43% in the last two weeks, 42% in ICUs the last two weeks, case rates, 3,300 today. We are stabilizing, we are moving into the Red Tier,” he said.

“We have confidence, that when you look forward to April, Opening Day, where we are likely to be, if we all do our job. If we all do our job and we don’t let down our guard and spike the ball, wrong sport, but you get the point, then I have all the confidence in the world fans will be back safely in a lot of those outdoor venues,” Newsom went on to say.

Opening Day for the Oakland A’s is scheduled for April 1 against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants home opener at Oracle Park is scheduled for April 9 against the Colorado Rockies.

Both teams, who are in Arizona for Spring Training, have been allowing a limited number of fans to attend their games in the Phoenix area.

Good to be back; thanks for coming out @SFGiants fans! pic.twitter.com/R4oA32P5Dl — gabe kapler (@gabekapler) March 1, 2021

San Francisco moved into the Red Tier of the state’s reopening plan this week, which allowed for the resumption of indoor dining, movie theaters and museums, among other sectors. Alameda County, where the Coliseum is located, remains in the most restrictive Purple Tier and may not move until next week at the earliest.