OAKLAND (BCN) – The mass coronavirus vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles have administered first vaccine doses to more than 168,000 state residents in their first two weeks, according to state and federal officials.

The vaccination sites, located at the Oakland Coliseum and California State University Los Angeles, are being operated through a partnership between the state’s Office of Emergency Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense.

Both are part of an effort by President Joe Biden’s administration to open 100 such mass vaccination sites within Biden’s first 100 days in office and both have the capacity to administer upwards of 6,000 doses per day.

“These joint state-federal sites demonstrate how we can provide more opportunities for vaccination to the hardest hit communities and ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said. “We will continue to prioritize vaccinations at these sites to make sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.”

Mobile community vaccination clinics have also been dispatched from both sites to ensure that vaccine doses reach hard-hit areas.

On Thursday and Friday, both vaccination sites will offer clinics specific to educators and child care workers, part of the state’s effort to vaccinate teachers and reopen schools, Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week.

Newsom said the educator-focused clinics represent a commitment “to prioritize our educators as we’re prioritizing our most vulnerable: our seniors and those in congregate care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and the like.”

Vaccine-eligible Bay Area residents can get vaccinated at the Coliseum site via its drive-thru and walk-up options or at a mobile vaccination clinic.

Interested residents must make an appointment at the state’s vaccination scheduling website, myturn.ca.gov, or by calling (833) 422-4255.

