SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — An elderly woman was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run pedestrian collision in San Francisco’s Outer Mission neighborhood.
San Francisco police said that the collision was reported at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mission Street and Geneva Avenue.
There was no description immediately available of the driver or vehicle, which did not stay at the scene after the collision.
The 80-year-old woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.