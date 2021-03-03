SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An apartment building was evacuated after police discovered an arsenal of firearms, ammunition and an explosive device inside the home of a San Francisco man suspected of aiming a gun at a tow truck driver and shooting his own car.

According to police, it all started on February 23, when a tow truck driver attempted to impound a 2017 Mercedes registered to 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra, at his residence on Stillman Street.

The driver told police he heard a loud noise and saw a bullet hole in the driver’s side door. Moments later, as he hooked the car to the tow truck, he said the suspect pointed an automatic assault rifle at him. The victim unhooked the Mercedes from the tow truck, fled and called 911.

Two days later, a team of SFPD investigators and federal agents went to arrest Ybarra and serve a search warrant. The suspect resisted arrest but was apprehended after a struggle, according to police.

A search of Ybarra’s home turned up several weapons including an assault rifle, ‘ghost guns’ (privately made firearms), ammunition, magazines, body armor and materials suspected bombs and fake identification. Police had to evacuate the apartment building while a team from the SFPD Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit removed a explosive device from the premises.

Ybarra was treated at a local hospital and later booked into SF County Jail on a multitude of charges including possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

The suspect is currently on probation for burglary in September 2019.

Meantime the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415 575-4444.