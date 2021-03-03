VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in the November murder of Adrienne Florez, a transient who was found shot to death in a South Vallejo neighborhood near the Napa River.

The Vallejo Police Department said Edward Holden was arrested on Feb. 24th after investigators identified a vehicle involved in the Nov. 15th slaying.

At the time of his arrest, Holden was in custody at the Solano County Jail for an unrelated incident.

“I am thankful for the detectives and their exceptional work in solving this murder case,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny Williams said in a news release. “While this doesn’t bring Ms. Florez back, we certainly hope solving this case brings solace to her family and friends.”

Florez was unfound unresponsive on Derr St. just south of Lemon St. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Vallejo Fire Department also responded and a paramedic declared her death at the scene.

“Our unhoused population deserves our deepest compassion, service and protection,” Williams said. “We will tenaciously pursue justice in this case.”

She was Vallejo’s 25th murder victim of 2020.

Anyone with additional suspect information about Holden or the circumstances surrounding Ms. Florez’ murder is asked to contact Detective Joel Caitham at 707-648-4280.