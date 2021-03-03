SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with at least five suspected arson fires in the Felton area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department said Tanya Posey had been taken into custody in the Henry Cowell area on the evening of Feb. 28th shortly after a fire was intentionally started and extinguished by firefighters.

“Since mid-January Cal Fire, state parks, and our deputies have responded to in excess of five suspicious fires in the Felton area and believe she is connected,” deputies said in a news release.

Posey also was being held for starting a different fire on January 19 in the 300 block of Felton

Empire. Several other fires were still under investigation.

“We are looking for anyone who may have information regarding these cases or may have seen Posey or heard her talk about igniting these fires,” deputies said.

If you have information, please contact Sgt. Detective Simpson at 831-454-7640 or Detective

Pruger at 821-454-7096