NOVATO (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed through the front of a gun store in Novato early Thursday morning during in what appears to be an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Novato police said the incident happened at Marin County Arms on the 500 block of Alameda Del Prado. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at 4:52 a.m. and arrived to find a green 1997 Honda CRV had been driven into the front of the building, breaking open the front window in the process.

The store’s owner told KPIX 5 a male suspect tried to steal some rifles, but the vehicle became stuck and was not able to back out of the store. There were four rifles inside the Honda when police arrived, and the owner said it appears nothing was stolen or perhaps just one rifle. The store planned to conduct a full audit of its merchandise later Thursday.

Video surveillance showed a suspect described as a male with light or tan completion, with short dark hair, wearing a black balaclava style mask (ski mask), black and yellow USC Trojans sweatshirt, black pants, and tan colored work boots.

Police said the man fled on foot at about 4:49 am.

Investigators were looking for any help from the public in finding the suspect and were checking other security cameras in the area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361 and reference case NP21-0668. Anonymous tips can be reported to crimetips@novato.org, by texting ‘TIP NOVATO’ to 888-777, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).