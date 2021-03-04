CONCORD (CBS SF) – The Mount Diablo Unified School District is looking at beginning the phased return to in-person learning later this month.

Superintendent Adam Clark announced Thursday that he plans to recommend to the district’s board of trustees that students would return to the classroom under a hybrid model starting March 22.

“We are quickly approaching our one year anniversary of being closed. I am beyond confident that we can serve our students in person safely,” the superintendent said.

On March 22, in-person learning would begin for preschool, transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, and 1st and 2nd grades, along with self-contained SDC classes and the bridge transition program.

Grades 3-5 would return to campus on March 25, while all other grade levels would return on March 29, Clark said. All schools will be on spring recess from April 2-9.

Staff working remotely would return to their school sites starting on March 17. Schools would be open to students and parents for “campus previews” on March 19.

“I realize that this recommendation may not be perceived as ideal by all members of our Mt. Diablo Unified community,” Clark said. “Starting this process now will allow us to effectively systematize processes and protocols to support student needs and work towards a full reopening in fall of 2021.”

Clark made the announcement as state and county officials approved their COVID-19 prevention program and required CalOSHA documents, along with the anticipation that Contra Costa County would enter the less-restrictive Red Tier as early as March 9.

The superintendent said that they collected more than 27,000 surveys from families showing interest attending school in a hybrid model starting in the spring.

“The difference between the number of students choosing in-person and the number of students choosing hybrid was less than 1,500 students. We are pleased that we can offer both options to serve our families,” Clark said.

The district has nearly 30,000 students and more than 50 schools in Contra Costa County.