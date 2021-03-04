SAN DIEGO (CBS SF) — A settlement between a youth sports advocacy group and the state means all youth sports will soon be allowed outdoors and indoors in California, as long as COVID protocols are followed.

The settlement that was announced by the group Let Them Play California at a press conference in San Diego. It allows all high school sports to resume in the state. All players and sports will be required to follow the same protocols put in place for college and professional sports.

“I think the governor realized that the anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, the actual number of suicides, the number of kids that have joined gangs, the number of kids being incarcerated, number of unplanned pregnancies, and all of the effects you would expect when kid have too much idle time were happening and we needed a release valve,” said Scripps Ranch HS Football Coach Marlon Gardinera.

Parents, coaches and student athletes have long been arguing that COVID rules were simply unfair. The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed in San Diego arguing that youth and high school athletes have been barred from playing sports while the state allowed college and professional athletes to compete in the same sports.

The suit alleged the state didn’t have adequate basis to support its COVID-19 restrictions.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about the settlement during a press event in Stockton Thursday, he said that he didn’t have enough details to make a comment.

However, California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly briefly addressed high school sports returning.

“We’re more and more knowledgeable about the risk of indoor activities especially when the mask comes off, so being certain that we support those things happening a little later, and focusing on those important outdoor activities,” said Ghaly. “You mentioned youth sports. Our focus was on outdoor youth sports, even when there is some contact. It can be done with some masking pretty safely.”

Some spectators will be allowed in the stands to watch contests, as of now each player will be able to have four immediate family members in attendance.

The settlement also includes assistance for school districts regarding testing. However it appears that much of the plan outlined in the settlement will be left up to individual school districts.